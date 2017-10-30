O.penVape Releases New Line of Flavored Distillate Cartridges

One of Colorado's largest hash manufacturers has added another product to its lineup. O.penVape, known for its pre-filled vaporizers cartridges, has rolled out ISH pens, a new line of distillate products geared toward novice cannabis consumers.

The pre-filled distillate cartridges come in Bavarian cream, blue raspberry and watermelon flavors. Similar to Evolab's fruit-flavored vape pens released in July, the ISH pens aren't flavored with terpenes or flavors associated with cannabis, instead focusing on sweet and fruit flavors from artificially and natural flavoring. However, unlike the Evolab pens, which are made with CO2 hash oil, the ISH line is made with distillate, a concentrate made by distilling solvent-run concentrates like wax and shatter into purer, more potent THC.