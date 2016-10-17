menu

Photos: Colorado Tokers Come Together at Sensi Night

Monday, October 17, 2016 at 3:48 p.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
A A

Every month, Sensi Night brings together tokers from all over town to network, smoke and chat with cannabis companies about their products. Last week they gathered at City Hall, where they visited with representatives from more than sixty companies, learning about their products and services. As guests came and went, they could stop by two pot-friendly buses at the entrance, where they could enjoy smoking together.

Keep reading for a taste of Sensi night.

Now see the full Sensi Night slide show.

