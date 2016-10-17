Photos: Colorado Tokers Come Together at Sensi Night

EXPAND Sensi Night at City Hall October 13, 2016. Brandon Marshall

Every month, Sensi Night brings together tokers from all over town to network, smoke and chat with cannabis companies about their products. Last week they gathered at City Hall, where they visited with representatives from more than sixty companies, learning about their products and services. As guests came and went, they could stop by two pot-friendly buses at the entrance, where they could enjoy smoking together.

Keep reading for a taste of Sensi night.

EXPAND Sensi Night at City Hall October 13, 2016. Brandon Marshall

EXPAND Sensi Night at City Hall October 13, 2016. Brandon Marshall

EXPAND Sensi Night at City Hall October 13, 2016. Brandon Marshall

EXPAND Sensi Night at City Hall October 13, 2016. Brandon Marshall

EXPAND Sensi Night at City Hall October 13, 2016. Brandon Marshall

EXPAND Sensi Night at City Hall October 13, 2016. Brandon Marshall

EXPAND Sensi Night at City Hall October 13, 2016. Brandon Marshall

Now see the full Sensi Night slide show.

