Why Colorado Tokers Love Pineapple Trainwreck

As fun as it is to go to the moon off a potent strain, I never want to get lost in space. Some varieties of cannabis leave my mind reeling for way too long, however, making me both confused and unproductive until the high is over. I’m too old for that shit.

For those reasons, I’ve stayed away from Trainwreck, certain Hazes and Durban Poison, a past favorite, as I continue trying to fit into the big-boy pants that my girlfriend is so keen on putting me in. In all seriousness, though, most of us don’t have time to stare at the fridge for three hours. As the immortal Katt Williams said, “I got shit to do today.” If only I’d listened to him.

Still, on a recent weekend excursion to a pot shop, I believed I was ready to give the mind-bending Pineapple Trainwreck a chance. A child of Pineapple Express and Trainwreck, I expected the strain to give me a formidable, caffeine-like rush for some Sunday lawn work, and was just hoping my tolerance could handle it. That was before I remembered that Pineapple Express was a cross of a Hawaiian landrace and Trainwreck, meaning Pineapple Trainwreck was a backcross of Trainwreck and carried stiff sativa genetics — a guaranteed recipe for a stoned and disoriented adventure.