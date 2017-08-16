Bull! Pot Revenue Has Definitely Helped Fund Cherry Creek Schools

Cherry Creek School District Superintendent Dr. Harry Bull found himself in the news last week when an op-ed in USA Today quoted his dissatisfaction with legal marijuana's contributions to his school system.

"Marijuana Devastated Colorado, Don't Legalize It Nationally," written by Colorado Christian University Vice President of Public Policy Jeff Hunt, made inflammatory claims about increased youth use, and Hunt bolstered his argument with a comment from Bull about the lack of help his school district had gotten from marijuana revenue.

Bull's comments came from a public letter he wrote about school funding in 2016, chastising those who'd believed cannabis tax revenue would help school funding during legalization campaigns in 2012. "People keep asking me, ‘Where’s the pot money?’ The short answer is that the Cherry Creek School District hasn’t received any," he wrote at the time. But according to information from the Colorado Department of Education, that statement was false.