 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Excuse us, Dr. Bull, but we have a question.
Excuse us, Dr. Bull, but we have a question.
Thinkstock file photo

Bull! Pot Revenue Has Definitely Helped Fund Cherry Creek Schools

Thomas Mitchell | August 16, 2017 | 7:16am
AA

Cherry Creek School District Superintendent Dr. Harry Bull found himself in the news last week when an op-ed in USA Today quoted his dissatisfaction with legal marijuana's contributions to his school system.

"Marijuana Devastated Colorado, Don't Legalize It Nationally," written by Colorado Christian University Vice President of Public Policy Jeff Hunt, made inflammatory claims about increased youth use, and Hunt bolstered his argument with a comment from Bull about the lack of help his school district had gotten from marijuana revenue.

Related Stories

Bull's comments came from a public letter he wrote about school funding in 2016, chastising those who'd believed cannabis tax revenue would help school funding during legalization campaigns in 2012. "People keep asking me, ‘Where’s the pot money?’ The short answer is that the Cherry Creek School District hasn’t received any," he wrote at the time. But according to information from the Colorado Department of Education, that statement was false.

Bull states three times in his letter that the Cherry Creek School District hadn't received any marijuana tax money as of August 2016, but information received through a Colorado Open Records Act request shows otherwise. According to records from the Colorado Department of Education, Cherry Creek School District will have received over $125,000 in pot tax revenue between the fiscal years of 2014-15 and 2016-17, which ends September 30.

"So far, the only thing that the legalization of marijuana has brought to our schools has been marijuana," Bull continued in his letter.

We reached out to Bull last week for an interview about his statements in Hunt's piece, but he declined. When we contacted him after learning that his district had indeed received marijuana tax money, Bull again declined an interview. Instead, Cherry Creek Schools Director of Communications Abbe Smith issued a statement to explain Bull's letter: "The superintendent’s letter to the community regarding school funding shortages and the marijuana tax was published in August 2016. At that time, the district had not received any funding from the marijuana tax."

However, CDE information shows that Cherry Creek Schools received $8,236 in marijuana tax money in 2014-15 for its Charter School Capital Construction Fund, which can be used for school construction, renovation, maintaining, financing or the purchasing or leasing of facilities, according to the CDE. The same fund received $28,289 in 2015-16, records show.

Cherry Creek School District Funding from marijuana tax revenue.
Cherry Creek School District Funding from marijuana tax revenue.
Colorado Department of Education

"The superintendent was making the point that the problem of school funding shortages is a complex challenge that cannot be solved by quick fixes. And that Cherry Creek has not seen a huge influx of money from the marijuana tax," Smith says.

According to the CDE, by the end of this fiscal year, on September 30, the Cherry Creek School District should have received $51,236 in marijuana tax money for bullying prevention and education grants as well as another $38,161 for its Charter School Capital Construction Fund – which is in line for another $38,637 in 2017-18.

The district has a verbal commitment for $85,273 in marijuana tax funding in 2017-18, Smith acknowledges, without specifying where the money will go.

According to a report from VS Strategies based on data from the Colorado Department of Revenue, $117.9 million in marijuana tax money has been used to fund school construction projects, and an additional $5.7 million was distributed to the Public School Fund in fiscal years 2015-16 and 2016-17.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >