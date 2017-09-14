Ask a Stoner: How Many Plants Can I Grow at Home in Pueblo?

Dear Stoner: How many plants can you grow in your home for recreational use in Pueblo?
Debbie Love
Dear Debbie: Colorado state law allows an adult 21 or older to have up to six cannabis plants growing at home, with no more than three in the flowering stage. (Medical marijuana patients are allowed to grow significantly more.) And if there’s a second adult in the home, that adult can grow six plants, too...and so on, and so on. That’s state law, but both Pueblo County and the City of Pueblo have stricter limits.
Pueblo County allows no more than eighteen plants in a single-family home at one time, and no more than twelve inside a unit in a multi-family home. Although the City of Pueblo follows state laws on the number of plants in a home grow, it has restrictions on the size of the operation. Grows inside homes in Pueblo can’t exceed 100 contiguous square feet or 10 feet in height, while grows detached from the home can’t exceed 150 contiguous square feet or 12 feet in height. Try not to stuff too many plants within those space limitations, though, or you’ll create a paradise for mildew.
