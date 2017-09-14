Ask a Stoner: How Many Plants Can I Grow at Home in Pueblo?

Dear Stoner: How many plants can you grow in your home for recreational use in Pueblo?

Debbie Love

Dear Debbie: Colorado state law allows an adult 21 or older to have up to six cannabis plants growing at home, with no more than three in the flowering stage. (Medical marijuana patients are allowed to grow significantly more.) And if there’s a second adult in the home, that adult can grow six plants, too...and so on, and so on. That’s state law, but both Pueblo County and the City of Pueblo have stricter limits.

Even licensed cannabis growers in Pueblo West must keep their plants private and unseeable. Jacqueline Collins