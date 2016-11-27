menu

Reader: When It Comes to Pot, Donald Trump Is All Business

Attorney Tom Downey: Legal Marijuana Under President Trump and AG Sessions


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Reader: When It Comes to Pot, Donald Trump Is All Business

Sunday, November 27, 2016 at 7:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Is Donald Trump blowing smoke over his plans for pot?
Is Donald Trump blowing smoke over his plans for pot?
Westword photo illustration
A A

What will President-elect Donald Trump do about the 28 states that have legalized medical marijuana — and the eight, including Colorado, that have also approved recreational sales? Plenty of people have been asking that since the election, and last week regulatory attorney Tom Downey offered his opinion on these "interesting times for the marijuana industry." Responds Jann: 

 I've been following this very closely. Earlier Trump said that he would send in the DEA and federal marshals to shut down all the growth centers, pot shops and arrest anyone and all officials who broke federal law. He can do that and if he does do it, it's going to be a huge damn mess — so that's why he backed off of it...he decided to have it be a state's right. We shall see.

Says Michael:

Trump is all about business; if anything, he will make it legal on a federal level. Trump is gonna do more for the people then Obama; watch and see.

Related Stories

But then there's this from Shaun: 

Now is definitely not the time for the NORML movement to become complacent. I do, however, think the fact that MJ is such big business will keep the MJ genie from being forced back into the lamp.

And this from Robbie: 

Get off it already, Westword! He said clear and plain as day that it's a state's right to choose!! Now go back to reporting on juggalos or whatever it is you do...

What do you think Trump will do about the marijuana industry?

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >