Ask a Stoner: Know Any Remedies for Getting Too High?

Dear Stoner: What’s the best way to take the edge off a high after smoking too much? I’m in college and feel like this is necessary information for my friends.

Kip

Dear Kip: For starters, you all could figure out your THC tolerances and consume responsibly — but I realize that’s asking a lot of college kids. Coffee is a method that many users try when attempting to counter pot’s effects, but studies show that coffee could just make things worse. Because caffeine and cannabis both impact the brain, consuming them together can create a different result than when they’re consumed individually, simultaneously inspiring both jitters and yawns. However, doing a little of both (no more than a bowl or a cup of either) in the morning won’t kill you; just don’t think that one will remedy the other.