Longmont May Lift Ban on Retail Marijuana Dispensaries

Longmont moved a step closer to allowing recreational marijuana dispensaries on Tuesday, September 26. In a 5-2 vote, Longmont City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would end the city's ban on marijuana sales that dates back to 2011.

Although medical and recreational dispensaries are allowed in unincorporated Boulder and Weld counties just outside of town, both are currently prohibited within Longmont city limits. If the proposed ordinance, which was recommended for approval by both Longmont's principal planner and assistant city manager, ultimately passes through council, four recreational or dual-licensed dispensaries will be allowed within the city, but medical-only shops would still be banned.