Weed Porn: How Do These Rorschach Rosin Blots Make You Feel?

Rorschach blots are part of a popular psychological test in which your perceptions of ink blots are analyzed to make distinctions about your personality, emotion and upbringing. With all due respect to Dr. Herman Rorschach, the man credited with developing the famous Rorschach test, we prefer our blots squeezed from the nectar of weed, not squid.

But why can't we enjoy THC and inner reflection at the same time? Pushing cannabinoids onto wax paper isn't just creating symmetry – it's creating symmetry you can smoke. Try not to relive too many traumatic memories with these Rorschach rosin blots. Or better yet, try to discern what these look like before and after a dab. How's that for inner analysis?

