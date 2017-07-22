menu

Weed Porn: How Do These Rorschach Rosin Blots Make You Feel?

Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 5:47 a.m.
By Herbert Fuego

Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 5:47 a.m.
By Herbert Fuego
Weed Porn: How Do These Rorschach Rosin Blots Make You Feel?
Flickr user zeh fernando
Rorschach blots are part of a popular psychological test in which your perceptions of ink blots are analyzed to make distinctions about your personality, emotion and upbringing. With all due respect to Dr. Herman Rorschach, the man credited with developing the famous Rorschach test, we prefer our blots squeezed from the nectar of weed, not squid.

But why can't we enjoy THC and inner reflection at the same time? Pushing cannabinoids onto wax paper isn't just creating symmetry – it's creating symmetry you can smoke. Try not to relive too many traumatic memories with these Rorschach rosin blots. Or better yet, try to discern what these look like before and after a dab. How's that for inner analysis?

Weed Porn: How Do These Rorschach Rosin Blots Make You Feel?
@casualrecreation Instagram

@casualrecreation

Weed Porn: How Do These Rorschach Rosin Blots Make You Feel?
@aubreyfromoregon Instagram

@aubreyfromoregon

Weed Porn: How Do These Rorschach Rosin Blots Make You Feel?
@stonesherbalist Instagram

@stonesherbalist

Weed Porn: How Do These Rorschach Rosin Blots Make You Feel?
@jym_newt Instagram

@jym_newt

