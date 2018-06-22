Scientist Tokes Up on Her Wedding Day to Help Stifle Anxiety

Trail Blazers is a series of portraits by photographer Maria Levitov spotlighting cannabis consumers from all walks of life.

Although cannabis is legally sold in Colorado, that doesn't mean everyone can use it freely. Some people, whether because of their families, jobs or religions, still have to hide their pot consumption — but that doesn't stop them from toking up. This young scientist, who uses cannabis to curb her anxiety, used the plant to help her calm down before one of the biggest days of her life: her wedding day.