Scotty ATL Dropping Cloud IX, His Own Strain of Marijuana

Scotty ATL is launching his own cannabis strain, Cloud IX. Kate McKee Simmons

He's taking us high in the sky: Scotty ATL is launching Scotty's So High Select, a sativa strain named after the song "Cloud IX," which he calls his "crazy stupid high" single.

He's doing it in partnership with the Denver Dab Co. by Next Harvest, whose dispensary will host a meet and greet event with Scotty from noon to 2 p.m. on December 10.

"Everybody on the West Coast knows about weed and what's going on, but in the South people aren't up on it," Scotty says. "I'm trying to introduce my people in the South."

We'll all have to wait a few months for the flower to hit the shelves, but in the meantime, Scotty will be promoting some of his favorite strains and showing people what he's smoking, to give fans a taste of what they might expect from Cloud IX.

Some of his favorite strains on the market are Grimace, an indica strain known for its relaxing qualities; Strawberry Cough, a sweet-flavored strain with a spicy aftertaste; and Okopoko Gold, a strain that generally causes euphoria. "If I have a choice, then I like to smoke sativas," Scotty says. "It's not the couch weed." Scotty also enjoys strains that foster his creativity, and he hopes that Cloud IX will do just that.

But above all, he wants to bring weed culture to the South. "I think that I always in my life wanted to be where I would consider to be on the cutting edge of something," Scotty ATL concludes. "So right now, I'm getting my feet wet in this industry."

