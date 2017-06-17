Weed Porn: It's Shatterday!
|
Shatter: easy on the eyes — until you take a hit.
Westword archive
How'd that famous Shel Silverstein poem go about sick little Peggy Ann McKay? "What's that? What's that you say? You say today is Shatterday?"
Goodbye, we're doing dabs all day.
Nothing makes us more excited to rip hash than seeing others rip hash. Or seeing pictures of hash. Or anything to do with hash. But what really gets us all warm and tingly inside are shatter slabs. Even if they're not your favorite form of THC, those sappy, gleaming chunks of THC are a sight to behold. Don't believe us? Check out what Colorado's hash-makers aren't whipping up! (Stoner high-five if you get that.)
|
Chronic Creations
@chronic_creationsco (Chronic Creations)
|
1.1.1_oneeleven
|
Rocky Mountain Medical
@rrockymountainmedical (Rocky Mountain Medical)
|
coloradomountainlady
|
Designer High
@designerhigh5280 (Designer High)
Keep reading for more Shatterday pictures.
Get the Marijuana Newsletter
Stay informed of the latest marijuana news and views with updates about dispensaries, strains, products, changes to the law, and special offers in your area.
Popular Stories
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
TicketsMon., Jul. 17, 6:40pm
-
Luenell
TicketsThu., Jul. 20, 7:30pm
-
Dita Von Teese's "The Art of the Teese" Burlesque Revue
TicketsThu., Jul. 20, 7:30pm
-
Demun Jones
TicketsThu., Jul. 20, 8:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!