Weed Porn: It's Shatterday!

Cannabis Calendar for June 2017


Weed Porn: It's Shatterday!

Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 4:41 a.m.
By Herbert Fuego
Shatter: easy on the eyes — until you take a hit.
Shatter: easy on the eyes — until you take a hit.
Westword archive
A A

How'd that famous Shel Silverstein poem go about sick little Peggy Ann McKay?  "What's that? What's that you say? You say today is Shatterday?"

Goodbye, we're doing dabs all day.

Nothing makes us more excited to rip hash than seeing others rip hash. Or seeing pictures of hash. Or anything to do with hash. But what really gets us all warm and tingly inside are shatter slabs. Even if they're not your favorite form of THC, those sappy, gleaming chunks of THC are a sight to behold. Don't believe us? Check out what Colorado's hash-makers aren't whipping up! (Stoner high-five if you get that.)

Weed Porn: It's Shatterday!
Chronic Creations

@chronic_creationsco (Chronic Creations)

Weed Porn: It's Shatterday!
1.1.1_oneeleven

@1.1.1_oneeleven

Weed Porn: It's Shatterday!
Rocky Mountain Medical

@rrockymountainmedical (Rocky Mountain Medical)

Weed Porn: It's Shatterday!
coloradomountainlady

@coloradomountainlady

Weed Porn: It's Shatterday!
Designer High

@designerhigh5280  (Designer High)

Keep reading for more Shatterday pictures.


Herbert Fuego

