Six Places to Buy Marijuana Late at Night in the Denver Metro Area

EXPAND Thank you, call again! Lindsey Bartlett

The cannabis industry has been pressuring the City of Denver to expand the hours that dispensaries are allowed to stay open beyond 7 p.m. (6:45 p.m. for many places).

Until that changes, marijuana enthusiasts will have to look beyond city limits to find late-night bud, as surrounding cities have different rules and regulations. In some, like Littleton, dispensaries are not allowed at all. In others, dispensaries are allowed to stay open much later than Denver's. Here are six places where you can buy marijuana past 7 p.m. around metro Denver.

EXPAND The scene inside Colorado Harvest Company in Aurora. Scott Lentz

1. Aurora

In 2016, Aurora passed a measure that allows dispensaries to stay open until 10 p.m. A new spot in the area, the newest location of Good Chemistry, has the latest hours of any local cannabis company (it closes at 9:45). Our other favorite Aurora dispensaries include Good Chemistry, Altitude the Dispensary, Lightshade, Euflora, Terrapin Care Station and Colorado Harvest Company, to name a few.

1859 by Mindful is a great dispensary to check out late at night (but only on the weekends). Lindsey Bartlett

2. Black Hawk/Central City

While the dispensaries in Black Hawk are open Sunday through Thursday until 7 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays they remain open until 9 or 10 p.m., depending on the store — so plan your weekends accordingly. The 1859 dispensary, operated by Mindful, is a cool spot in this gambling town. We've been behind the scenes in Mindful's grow house, which supplies cannabis to all of its dispensaries across the metro area. Other dispensaries worth checking out in the area include Rocky Mountain Organics and Green Grass Wellness Center, which are open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

EXPAND The scene inside Native Roots dispensary in Edgewater. Scott Lentz

3. Edgewater

Along with having the best Thai restaurant in the city and a weird doll museum, Edgewater is home to six dispensaries that are allowed to operate from 9 a.m. to midnight. The late-night hours are the peak traffic hours for Northern Lights; other notable Edgewater pot shops include Native Roots, Green Dragon and Live Green.

