Readers: Too High? Try Candy, Sleep...or Learning Your Tolerance!

This week, our Stoner answered a query from a consumer who wondered how to take the "edge off a high after smoking too much," something he figured all college students needed to know. And readers were only too happy to help out with their own suggestions. Says Angelo:

Trying to convince yourself you're okay, and eating. Took an insane homemade edible that was way to high of a Dose for me and was basically sick tripping balls for 7 hours ???? tried fighting the high but eventually wanted to go to the hospital, didn't go in, just waited in the parking lot, figured if I died I would at least be close enough to maybe get revived...

Suggests Bret:

Glucose. Candy bar and or a coke is always the cure. Doing cannabis and culture tours in Amsterdam for many years it was a common occurrence for guests to get to high. We averted trips to the emergency room several times with this cure.

Adds Justin:

Ashwagandha, kava root, black pepper extract, and maybe some supplemental magnesium. Small doses of CBD should also help counteract the psychoactivity but high doses can increase sedation which isn't always ideal. Stay away from fatty foods and chocolate as they will potentiate the THC. Eat carbs/sugar, sodium, and drink water. Practice diaphragmatic breathing. Most importantly, find your optimal dose and don't exceed that next time. Some folks find 2.5mg effective, while others need upwards of 250mg to achieve the same efficacy. Depends on your liver metabolism, assuming we're talking about 11-hydroxy-THC.

Replies Michael:

Sleep is the remedy..or just wait it out awake...try not to concentrate it...put on sone music or movies or just sit there and think/meditate..



And finally, there's this from Justine:

If there is a tutu in your house, wear it on your head and dance a little jig in your neighbor's front yard.

For the record, here's what Herbert Fuego suggested:

"For starters, you all could figure out your THC tolerances and consume responsibly — but I realize that’s asking a lot of college kids. Coffee is a method that many users try when attempting to counter pot’s effects, but studies show that coffee could just make things worse. Because caffeine and cannabis both impact the brain, consuming them together can create a different result than when they’re consumed individually, simultaneously inspiring both jitters and yawns. However, doing a little of both (no more than a bowl or a cup of either) in the morning won’t kill you; just don’t think that one will remedy the other.

"I’ve used CBD products to curb cannabis-related anxiety in the past with good results. High-CBD strains are available at most dispensaries, and CBD isolate and tinctures are both fast-acting and easy to buy online. The cannabinoid’s effects are calming yet non-psychoactive, but you’re still addressing the problem with more consumption, which is likely to just make you pass out within an hour. Calming teas, hydration and relaxation are your best bet for long-term recovery. I know that isn’t the quick fix you were probably hoping for, but it’s much easier to live in moderation: No one wants to be around the overly stoned person at the party."

What would you recommend? Post a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.