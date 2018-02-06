Ask a Stoner: Which Method Lasts Longer in My System, Smoking or Eating?

Dear Stoner: What lasts longer in my body, smoking weed or eating it?

Stefon

Dear Stefon: Smoking and ingesting cannabis deliver different highs for different durations, so it should come as little surprise that they enter your bloodstream differently. Smoking pot sends THC directly to your brain, giving you a faster, shorter high and creating a quick spike of THC in your blood, according to numerous medical studies. Although that spike fades almost as quickly, smoking still sends much more THC into the bloodstream than edibles, which slowly send smaller amounts of the cannabinoid into the bloodstream as it's processed through your liver.