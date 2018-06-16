 


Cannabis and music have gone together since, well, ever.EXPAND
Maria Levitov

Sound Engineer Chase Livingston Uses Cannabis to Beat His Own Drum

Maria Levitov | June 16, 2018 | 6:18am
AA

Trail Blazers is a series of portraits by photographer Maria Levitov spotlighting cannabis consumers from all walks of life.

Chase Livingston moved to Denver from Florida and was quick to notice the difference in cannabis laws. A professional sound engineer, Livingston uses cannabis for recreational purposes and an occasional extra push to fall asleep, but isn't ignorant of its medical benefits.

Maria Levitov

"Hello, my name is Chase Livingston. Originally, I'm from Florida, but currently live in Denver. Music is my main passion, and I'm employed as a professional sound engineer. My primary cannabis use is of a recreational nature, though certain products help me sleep very soundly when I need to."

Maria Levitov

"The level of access to cannabis and cannabis products here in Colorado benefits my life, and is something I feel would be a net positive if introduced everywhere — especially when I personally know people who use cannabis to treat everything from epilepsy to canine leukemia but run the risk of legal penalty because they live in prohibition areas. In addition, I feel there needs to be an immediate review of all cannabis convictions, most especially in states and localities where cannabis laws have been reformed."

