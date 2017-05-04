menu

May the Fourth Be With You: Five Star Wars-Themed Smoking Products

May the Fourth Be With You: Five Star Wars-Themed Smoking Products

Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 8:32 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
May the Fourth Be With You: Five Star Wars-Themed Smoking Products
Images via Etsy
Although the marijuana holiday of 4/20 has passed, we can now celebrate May Fourth. Toke one for Carrie Fisher and use some of these cool, Star Wars-themed items to guide you on your quest through the galaxy. May the Fourth be with you.

May the Fourth Be With You: Five Star Wars-Themed Smoking Products (6)
PokeLand

BB-8 Pipe

May the Fourth Be With You: Five Star Wars-Themed Smoking Products (2)
Tamsglam

Death Star Grinder

May the Fourth Be With You: Five Star Wars-Themed Smoking Products (4)
pErixShop

Princess Leia Lighter

May the Fourth Be With You: Five Star Wars-Themed Smoking Products (5)
ShockAWEsome

R2-D2 Shirt

May the Fourth Be With You: Five Star Wars-Themed Smoking Products (3)
GOODPIPES

Wookie Pipe

Remind Me Later >