Ask a Stoner: How Can I Make Pot-Infused Caramel?

Dear Stoner: Do you have a recipe for infused caramel candy? I want to hand some out to friends.

Sharon

Dear Sharon: Caramels are delicious any time of year, but they’re especially seasonal for the next few months. Here’s our favorite recipe for infused caramel, using canna butter:

Ingredients: 1 cup melted cannabis butter, 2 1/4 cups brown sugar, 1 cup light corn syrup, 14 ounces condensed milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, pinch of salt. Directions: In a medium sauce pan, stir the salt and sugar into the melted butter, followed by the corn syrup. While stirring, slowly add the milk. Cook on medium heat; stir for about fifteen minutes or until the caramel starts to stiffen. Remove from heat, add the vanilla extract, then pour the candy into anything close to a 9x13-inch pan. Let it cool, cut up the caramel, and hand out the treats.