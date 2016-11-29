Strains Smoked by Hunter S. Thompson Will Come on the Marijuana Market

Hunter S. Thompson's life is commemorated in Gonzo. Magnolia Pictures

Soon we'll all be able to smoke strains cured by the gonzo legend himself.

After Hunter S. Thompson died in 2005, his widow was approached by countless dispensaries and marijuana growers asking to use her late husband's brand on their grows. "It's the same story every time: Somebody wants to slap Hunter's name on their strain," Anita Thompson said in an interview with the Aspen Times. “If I put Hunter’s name on somebody else’s strain. I can never go back and say, ‘No, this is the authentic one.’”

While she wasn't eager to partner with anyone, she saved six strains that the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas author actually smoked; she's now developing those strains with a cannabis company in order to make them available to the public.

"I have found a legal method to extract the DNA from Hunter's personal marijuana and hashish that I saved for 12-15 years," Anita Thompson wrote in a Facebook post. "I am in the process of making the strains available to those who would like to enjoy the authentic Gonzo strains in legal states."

Although personality doesn't quite fit that of a "drug lord," she says she's happy to make these authentic strains available in states where recreational marijuana is legal.

In a 2015 interview, she told The Cannabist that she's sad her husband never lived to see marijuana legalized, so we all must smoke in his memory: “He would have had a heyday! Could you imagine Hunter Thompson in a dispensary? Sometimes it breaks my heart when I go into one and that he’s not here. The best way to honor Hunter’s work is to have him in our hearts when we go into dispensaries, when we smoke legally and when we read his words.”

