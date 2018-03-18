Reader: How Much Money Has Been Wasted Going After Sweet Leaf?

While Sweat Leaf is in the midst of a hearing to see if its 26 pot-related licenses will be restored or rescinded for good by the City of Denver, fifteen budtenders who were arrested as a result of the December 14 raid await trial, on charges related to selling more than an ounce a day to certain customers — including undercover police officers — who looped in for multiple purchases in a day. But as Amendment 64 was originally passed, consumers were limited to one ounce "per transaction." That language was amended to indicate that the intention was possession of one ounce per day...but that change only took hold on January 1, 2018, after the raids and arrests.

Our readers continue to weigh in on the case. Says Nicholson:

Should arrest the undercover police for breaking the law!

Responds Karen: