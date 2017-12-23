Reader: Greedy People Are Going to Screw Up Legal Pot

The Denver Police Department raided a number of Sweet Leaf dispensaries on December 14, resulting in all the metro locations losing their licenses, at least temporarily, and thirteen employees being hauled off to jail. While the company awaits a hearing on the status of its licenses and the now-released employees await charges, members of the cannabis community aren't waiting to help their colleagues. A fundraiser today will ensure that Sweet Leaf employees who are now out of work will have a merrier Christmas; a second fundraiser will help cover legal costs.

But others aren't as sympathetic. Says Brian:

They got caught for looping, which is when someone buys their limit, exits and comes right back to buy their limit again. This is illegal in the State of Colorado, and there's nothing ominous about it. Personally, I couldn't be happier to see this happen. We don't need any businesses that violate the law in a blatant cash-grab to be representative of the cannabis industry. We won't rally behind them and I hope they die a thousand deaths.

Adds Steven: