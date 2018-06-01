 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Burning Off the Books: Teachers Smoke Weed, TooEXPAND
Maria Levitov

Burning Off the Books: Teachers Smoke Weed, Too

Maria Levitov | June 1, 2018 | 7:55am
AA

Trail Blazers is a series of portraits by photographer Maria Levitov, spotlighting cannabis consumers from all walks of life.

Cannabis consumption may be legal in Colorado, but plenty of employers still drug test their workers for it or ban its use in contracts. That doesn't mean they all comply, though, even with the risks of losing their jobs. One young teacher looking for help with a sleeping disorder is willing to put it all on the line.

Related Stories

Burning Off the Books: Teachers Smoke Weed, TooEXPAND
Maria Levitov

"I’m a 26-year-old teacher and musician from Chicago. Ever since I was young, I’ve suffered from bouts of insomnia caused by anxiety. In high school, I started relying on sleep aids to fall asleep each night, but after such frequent use, they quickly stopped working."

Burning Off the Books: Teachers Smoke Weed, TooEXPAND
Maria Levitov

"By the time I moved to Denver two years ago, my sleep deprivation had become a normal part of my life. However, I decided that I’d give cannabis a try, because it was legal — and why not? I expected to chill on the couch and maybe get the munchies, but instead I was gifted with the most incredible night of sleep! I woke up the next morning, shocked that I had slept for so long and thrilled about the lack of grogginess — something I’d become accustomed to with all of the sleeping pills."

Burning Off the Books: Teachers Smoke Weed, TooEXPAND
Maria Levitov

"In my job and other endeavors, getting an adequate amount of sleep has been life-changing for both my mood and anxiety. I’m grateful to live in a legalized state and am hopeful for a day when the rest of the country is also able to enjoy the benefits of cannabis and use it freely!"

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >