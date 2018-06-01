Burning Off the Books: Teachers Smoke Weed, Too

Trail Blazers is a series of portraits by photographer Maria Levitov, spotlighting cannabis consumers from all walks of life.

Cannabis consumption may be legal in Colorado, but plenty of employers still drug test their workers for it or ban its use in contracts. That doesn't mean they all comply, though, even with the risks of losing their jobs. One young teacher looking for help with a sleeping disorder is willing to put it all on the line.

EXPAND Maria Levitov

"I’m a 26-year-old teacher and musician from Chicago. Ever since I was young, I’ve suffered from bouts of insomnia caused by anxiety. In high school, I started relying on sleep aids to fall asleep each night, but after such frequent use, they quickly stopped working."