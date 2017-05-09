menu

The Ten Dispensaries Closest to Denver International Airport

The Ten Dispensaries Closest to Denver International Airport

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 5:38 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
Scott Lentz
A A

Visiting Colorado? Many tourists place stopping by a recreational marijuana store high on their to-do list, and the new Green Solution, which just opened on East Colfax Avenue, is right on their way into town. To save tourists time, here are the ten dispensaries closest to Denver International Airport, and their actual distance from DIA:

Nuggs via Facebook

1. Nuggs Dispensary: 15.3 miles
3899 Quentin Street
303-373-1881
Nuggs303 on Facebook

Kate McKee Simmons

2. The Green Solution: 15.6 miles
14301 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
303-990-9723
tgscolorado.com

Westword

3. Medicine Man: 15.7 miles
4750 Nome Street
303-373-0752
medicinemandenver.com

Google Maps

4. House of Dankness: 16.2
10555 E 45th Ave, Denver, CO 80239
(303) 373-7373
www.houseofdankness.com

Google Maps

5. Aroma Dispensary: 16.3 miles
5433 Quebec Street Commerce City
303-286-0420

Read on for five more dispensaries that are close to the airport.

Google Maps

6. Sweet Leaf: 17.7 miles
15200 East Sixth Avenue, Aurora
720-859-7896
sweetleafdispensary.com

Scott Lentz

7. Altitude the Dispensary: 18.1 miles
10455 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
303-343-0166
altitudedispensary.com

Google Maps

8. The Green Solution: 18.9 miles
350 South Potomac Street, Aurora
720-501-2371
tgscolorado.com

Google Maps

9. Lightshade:19.3 miles
11975 East 40th Avenue
720-974-7220
lightshade.com

Google Maps

10. Affinity: 20.2 miles
7741 East Colfax Avenue
303-756-8888
organicdispensary.com

