The Ten Dispensaries Closest to Denver International Airport
Visiting Colorado? Many tourists place stopping by a recreational marijuana store high on their to-do list, and the new Green Solution, which just opened on East Colfax Avenue, is right on their way into town. To save tourists time, here are the ten dispensaries closest to Denver International Airport, and their actual distance from DIA:
|
Nuggs via Facebook
1. Nuggs Dispensary: 15.3 miles
3899 Quentin Street
303-373-1881
Nuggs303 on Facebook
|
Kate McKee Simmons
2. The Green Solution: 15.6 miles
14301 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
303-990-9723
tgscolorado.com
|
Westword
3. Medicine Man: 15.7 miles
4750 Nome Street
303-373-0752
medicinemandenver.com
|
Google Maps
4. House of Dankness: 16.2
10555 E 45th Ave, Denver, CO 80239
(303) 373-7373
www.houseofdankness.com
|
Google Maps
5. Aroma Dispensary: 16.3 miles
5433 Quebec Street Commerce City
303-286-0420
Read on for five more dispensaries that are close to the airport.
|
Google Maps
6. Sweet Leaf: 17.7 miles
15200 East Sixth Avenue, Aurora
720-859-7896
sweetleafdispensary.com
7. Altitude the Dispensary: 18.1 miles
10455 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
303-343-0166
altitudedispensary.com
|
Google Maps
8. The Green Solution: 18.9 miles
350 South Potomac Street, Aurora
720-501-2371
tgscolorado.com
|
Google Maps
9. Lightshade:19.3 miles
11975 East 40th Avenue
720-974-7220
lightshade.com
|
Google Maps
10. Affinity: 20.2 miles
7741 East Colfax Avenue
303-756-8888
organicdispensary.com
Related Locations
4400 Grape St.
Denver, CO 80216
350 S. Potomac St.
Aurora, CO 80012
7741 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80220
facebook.com/affinitycolorado/?fref=ts
3950 Holly St.
Denver, CO 80216
Get the Marijuana Newsletter
Stay informed of the latest marijuana news and views with updates about dispensaries, strains, products, changes to the law, and special offers in your area.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Bubba Sparxxx
TicketsThu., Jun. 8, 7:00pm
-
Rick Gutierrez
TicketsThu., Jun. 8, 7:30pm
-
Hairball
TicketsSun., Jun. 11, 7:00pm
-
Psychic Medium Cindy Kaza
TicketsWed., Jun. 14, 7:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!