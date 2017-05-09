EXPAND Scott Lentz

Visiting Colorado? Many tourists place stopping by a recreational marijuana store high on their to-do list, and the new Green Solution, which just opened on East Colfax Avenue, is right on their way into town. To save tourists time, here are the ten dispensaries closest to Denver International Airport, and their actual distance from DIA:

1. Nuggs Dispensary: 15.3 miles

3899 Quentin Street

303-373-1881

2. The Green Solution: 15.6 miles

14301 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

303-990-9723

3. Medicine Man: 15.7 miles

4750 Nome Street

303-373-0752

4. House of Dankness: 16.2

10555 E 45th Ave, Denver, CO 80239

(303) 373-7373

5. Aroma Dispensary: 16.3 miles

5433 Quebec Street Commerce City

303-286-0420

6. Sweet Leaf: 17.7 miles

15200 East Sixth Avenue, Aurora

720-859-7896

7. Altitude the Dispensary: 18.1 miles

10455 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

303-343-0166

8. The Green Solution: 18.9 miles

350 South Potomac Street, Aurora

720-501-2371

9. Lightshade:19.3 miles

11975 East 40th Avenue

720-974-7220

10. Affinity: 20.2 miles

7741 East Colfax Avenue

303-756-8888

