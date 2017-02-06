menu

Ten Former NFL Players Who Support Marijuana

Indo Expo Hosts Fifth Marijuana Trade Show in Denver


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ten Former NFL Players Who Support Marijuana

Monday, February 6, 2017 at 5:52 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
Ten Former NFL Players Who Support Marijuana
Jack Kurzenknabe
A A

No pain, no gain: Sunday's Super Bowl was a bruiser. No doubt plenty of the game's players are in pain today — pain that might be alleviated with medical marijuana. Here are ten NFL players who have voiced their support for marijuana.

Ten Former NFL Players Who Support MarijuanaEXPAND
YouTube

1. Charlie Adams, former Denver Broncos receiver:

“The NFL, if they are doing everything they can, if they're moving the kickoff line up and back, if they are kicking guys out of games for helmet hits, why aren't they exploring this with the gusto they should be?” Adams asked at the Hemp Industry Association's Conference.

Ten Former NFL Players Who Support MarijuanaEXPAND
HBO Sports

2. Nate Jackson, former Denver Broncos tight end:

“You’re always battling your body,” Jackson told HBO's Real Sports . “The job description is slamming yourself into another human being as hard as you can.... [Marijuana] offers relief.”

Ten Former NFL Players Who Support MarijuanaEXPAND
YouTube

3. Chris Kluwe, former punter for the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders:

“Like a lot of other guys, I used cannabis during my playing career because it helps take quite a bit of the pain away,” Kluwe told Leafly. “I’ve seen what happened with a lot of the older guys — in terms of the guys who played during the ’70s and ’80s. They were hooked on pain pills, and we all saw how they turned out.... In the locker room when guys used to talk about it, it wasn’t about, ‘I’m going to go get blazed and tear up the town.’ It was like, ‘Yeah I smoked a bit and passed out on the couch, because I felt like crap after practice.'”

Ten Former NFL Players Who Support MarijuanaEXPAND
YouTube

4. Jim McMahon, former Chicago Bears quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion:

Related Stories

“Marijuana is not a drug,” McMahon said at a marijuana convention earlier this year. “It’s a medicinal herb. Drugs happen only when man puts their hands on it.”

Ten Former NFL Players Who Support MarijuanaEXPAND
YouTube

5. Eugene Monroe, former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle:

"There’s a stigma associated with cannabis. But I think that stigma is loosened and removed as people become educated that cannabis really has medical value. It has real applications, and I believe that application can also be included in sports,” Monroe said in an interview with Deadspin.

Ten Former NFL Players Who Support MarijuanaEXPAND
YouTube

6. Jake Plummer, former Denver Broncos quarterback:

“I feel more spry.  I feel younger.  I feel more alert, conscious about what's going on around me. Anger, moments where I'd get angry, are far and few between,” Plummer said at the Hemp Industry Association's Conference.

Ten Former NFL Players Who Support MarijuanaEXPAND
YouTube

7. DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the National Football League Players Association, elected unanimously in 2009:

“We will be looking and asking the people who have...researched the issue of cannabis: Are there legitimate medical uses, under what circumstances could they be used, and what circumstances may it make sense that this union would support a therapeutic use exemption? We’re not there yet. We’re looking at the issue comprehensively when it comes to medical marijuana, but we’re looking at it as an issue of pain,” Smith said at a Super Bowl press conference last week.

Ten Former NFL Players Who Support MarijuanaEXPAND
YouTube

8. Kyle Turley, former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman:

“I’ve got all these issues, and I’ve found strains of cannabis that have resolved these issues like no synthetic drug I’ve ever been given by a normal doctor,” Turley told Leafly.

Ten Former NFL Players Who Support MarijuanaEXPAND
YouTube

Upcoming Events

9. Eddie "Boo" Williams, former New Orleans Saints tight end:

"That program was a bunch of bullshit," Williams told Vice Sports of the NFL's drug program. "They have doctors and therapists come talk to you about your use of cannabis. They really think something is wrong with you, that you're crazy. They treat you worse than someone who is an alcoholic because of the stigmatization that's been put on this plant."

Ten Former NFL Players Who Support MarijuanaEXPAND
YouTube

10. Ricky Williams, former running back for the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins:

“We have a ton of stories about how it has benefited people, but we’re just on the surface in terms of how it works,” Williams told Sports Illustrated. “I feel like I have the soul of a healer, and I want to see what’s possible here.”

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >