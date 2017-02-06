Ten Former NFL Players Who Support Marijuana

No pain, no gain: Sunday's Super Bowl was a bruiser. No doubt plenty of the game's players are in pain today — pain that might be alleviated with medical marijuana. Here are ten NFL players who have voiced their support for marijuana.

1. Charlie Adams, former Denver Broncos receiver:

“The NFL, if they are doing everything they can, if they're moving the kickoff line up and back, if they are kicking guys out of games for helmet hits, why aren't they exploring this with the gusto they should be?” Adams asked at the Hemp Industry Association's Conference.

2. Nate Jackson, former Denver Broncos tight end:

“You’re always battling your body,” Jackson told HBO's Real Sports . “The job description is slamming yourself into another human being as hard as you can.... [Marijuana] offers relief.”

3. Chris Kluwe, former punter for the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders:

“Like a lot of other guys, I used cannabis during my playing career because it helps take quite a bit of the pain away,” Kluwe told Leafly. “I’ve seen what happened with a lot of the older guys — in terms of the guys who played during the ’70s and ’80s. They were hooked on pain pills, and we all saw how they turned out.... In the locker room when guys used to talk about it, it wasn’t about, ‘I’m going to go get blazed and tear up the town.’ It was like, ‘Yeah I smoked a bit and passed out on the couch, because I felt like crap after practice.'”

4. Jim McMahon, former Chicago Bears quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion:

“Marijuana is not a drug,” McMahon said at a marijuana convention earlier this year. “It’s a medicinal herb. Drugs happen only when man puts their hands on it.”

5. Eugene Monroe, former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle:

"There’s a stigma associated with cannabis. But I think that stigma is loosened and removed as people become educated that cannabis really has medical value. It has real applications, and I believe that application can also be included in sports,” Monroe said in an interview with Deadspin.

6. Jake Plummer, former Denver Broncos quarterback:

“I feel more spry. I feel younger. I feel more alert, conscious about what's going on around me. Anger, moments where I'd get angry, are far and few between,” Plummer said at the Hemp Industry Association's Conference.

7. DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the National Football League Players Association, elected unanimously in 2009:

“We will be looking and asking the people who have...researched the issue of cannabis: Are there legitimate medical uses, under what circumstances could they be used, and what circumstances may it make sense that this union would support a therapeutic use exemption? We’re not there yet. We’re looking at the issue comprehensively when it comes to medical marijuana, but we’re looking at it as an issue of pain,” Smith said at a Super Bowl press conference last week.

8. Kyle Turley, former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman:

“I’ve got all these issues, and I’ve found strains of cannabis that have resolved these issues like no synthetic drug I’ve ever been given by a normal doctor,” Turley told Leafly.

9. Eddie "Boo" Williams, former New Orleans Saints tight end:

"That program was a bunch of bullshit," Williams told Vice Sports of the NFL's drug program. "They have doctors and therapists come talk to you about your use of cannabis. They really think something is wrong with you, that you're crazy. They treat you worse than someone who is an alcoholic because of the stigmatization that's been put on this plant."

10. Ricky Williams, former running back for the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins:

“We have a ton of stories about how it has benefited people, but we’re just on the surface in terms of how it works,” Williams told Sports Illustrated. “I feel like I have the soul of a healer, and I want to see what’s possible here.”

