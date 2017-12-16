Warm Up With These Ten Fireside Indicas

There's a reason your cousins in the Midwest can pound more Coors Lights than you: For five months out of the year, it's too fucking cold to do anything else in Minnesota, Wisconsin or anywhere else that calls a soft drink "pop" instead of "soda." Luckily for us in Colorado, most of our winter days are spent on the slopes or enjoying a sunny day in Denver. And even when we do get stuck inside, keeping out of the cold, we have better options for inebriation.

Because of the body high and relaxing effects they tend to give, indicas and indica-leaning hybrids of cannabis strains are your best choice for warming up after a few hours in frigid temperatures. They relax rigid joints, warm up the chest and get your stomach ready for a hot meal. Don't believe me? Try any one of these ten winter indicas by the fire and see for yourself.

LSD

The name speaks for itself: LSD produces one helluva body high, melting away aches and stress — or making users forget about them, at least. An intense cerebral uplift can leave users spacey, with a tendency to zone in on whatever is directly in front of them. The head high will transform into a body melt within an hour or so, though, so get your pajamas on ASAP.

Vanilla Kush

Although euphoric and not debilitating at first, Vanilla Kush quickly robs users of focus and wit. It’s a heavy indica and should be treated with respect; I always advise friends to stay away from it during the daytime unless medicating or trying to fall asleep.

Commerce City Kush

A classic indica, it gives users instant elation with little focus. Heavy potency makes it an after-hours strain for most, as concentration, wit, motor skills and virtually all functionality go out the window. This is a great choice for bedtime and for medical patients, however, as its powerful effects can treat anxiety, chronic pain, depression, eating disorders, insomnia and less important ailments like boredom.





Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush’s deserved popularity comes from its sleeper status and sweet berry flavor — a trait that’s hard to find among such heavy indicas. And, boy, is it a sleeper: I fell asleep twice while trying to write this until I finally learned to stay away from the pipe. It’s not a quick knockout, like Bubba Kush, but more of a gentle lulling to sleep.

Triangle Kush

Triangle Kush, despite having birthed heavyweights like Lee Roy and Rare Dankness #1 while becoming one of the more mind-numbing indicas on the market, hasn’t quieted all of its doubters. It still doesn’t get the love of Afghani, Bubba Kush or even Grape Ape, and some tokers continue to label it overrated. Forget them: This sour twist on classic genetics and the relaxing high make Triangle Kush a must-have for indica connoisseurs.

StarKiller OG

StarKiller’s effects are pretty universal, typically pulling users down with an intense body high while making eyelids weigh forty pounds. The relaxation extends past the body, though, attacking anxiety, stress and depression while increasing appetite. Good for body pain, mental anguish, and anyone with a labor-intensive job, StarKiller’s potent indica characteristics make this an exceptional medicinal strain.

Race Fuel OG

The sativa rush is fast but short-lived, as Race Fuel’s indica comedown will wrap you up and squeeze like a boa until your eyes are closed. Still, the high shouldn’t make you too drowsy unless you overdo it — but with a THC potency in the low-20 percent range, that happens often.

Lee Roy

Tokers enjoy Lee Roy for its instant and long-lasting high, which is mostly an indica meltdown. Although your mind moves faster on it than it would with other OGs, Lee Roy relaxes the body and puts stress to bed. Roast a bowl at night and order a pizza; this isn’t a pre-performance strain.

Grape God Bud

Grape God Bud fits the purple stereotype in more than just looks: It’s one of the heavier strains you’ll find on the market, can carry a potency up to the low-20 percent range, and brings a strong array of indica effects. Although it’s been a popular nighttime strain from the start, Grape God has also become a preferred post-workout strain for the Colorado toker’s active lifestyle, thanks to its ability to ease muscle and joint pain, inflammation, stress and upset stomachs. Mouthwatering sweetness and model looks don’t hurt, either.

Tiger's Milk

A pint of Guinness or Left Hand Milk Stout is tough to beat after a day out in the snow, but Tiger’s Milk warms me up more than any creamy booze could. Great for pain, anxiety or just becoming one with your couch, this gentle indica is one of the most nurturing strains I’ve come across. Just don’t mistake its kindness for weakness.

