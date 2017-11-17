Ten Strains to Help You Grub the F*ck Out on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving rituals have changed a little around my house over the last five years. I'm no longer barred from drinking the Irish coffee in the morning, we don't wait for Santa at the end of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Grandma Joyce isn't with us (RIP). Another significant change? I don't have to sneak pipe hits in the garage anymore.

Now that I'm getting paid for some of those pipe hits and Americans increasingly support legalizing marijuana, my parents haven't been as uptight when I smoke pot before the big meal. Although I still have to go to the garage to do it, at least I don't have to pretend to be "looking for something." But one thing hasn't changed: It's important to get just the right amount of high before enjoying an epic feast with loved ones, especially if the in-laws are involved.

Some indicas start out fun but turn users into quiet, mumbling wrecks within twenty minutes, while certain sativas can make you paranoid or irritable with others. Here are ten strains I've reviewed over the past year that provide a good mixture of appetite and relaxation without the instant comedown.