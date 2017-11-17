Ten Strains to Help You Grub the F*ck Out on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving rituals have changed a little around my house over the last five years. I'm no longer barred from drinking the Irish coffee in the morning, we don't wait for Santa at the end of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Grandma Joyce isn't with us (RIP). Another significant change? I don't have to sneak pipe hits in the garage anymore.
Now that I'm getting paid for some of those pipe hits and Americans increasingly support legalizing marijuana, my parents haven't been as uptight when I smoke pot before the big meal. Although I still have to go to the garage to do it, at least I don't have to pretend to be "looking for something." But one thing hasn't changed: It's important to get just the right amount of high before enjoying an epic feast with loved ones, especially if the in-laws are involved.
Some indicas start out fun but turn users into quiet, mumbling wrecks within twenty minutes, while certain sativas can make you paranoid or irritable with others. Here are ten strains I've reviewed over the past year that provide a good mixture of appetite and relaxation without the instant comedown.
Remember to consume responsibly: You don't want to sound like Ozzy Osbourne when asking someone to pass the stuffing.
Booger
Booger starts out by sharpening creativity and inducing cerebral euphoria while simultaneously reducing stress, both mental and physical. The therapeutic properties have made it one of my favorite post-workout and after-work strains, as has its tendency to kickstart my appetite. The even-keeled high is easy enough to handle without tiring me too quickly, but it can be a little hazy for low tolerances.
Amnesia Haze
Amnesia Haze’s bark might be worse than its bite. While it can cause users to become dim if they overdo it, the fresh sativa makes me alert and productive after two or three bowls — and that doesn’t wane. The strain is popular among patients suffering from mental and physical fatigue as well as anxiety and eating disorders.
Qrazy Train
Although Qrazy Train leans sativa, there are phenotypes that can be closer to a fifty-fifty hybrid. Most cuts provide euphoric, invigorating effects safe from paranoia and drowsiness — but one puff too many can make things loopy. Cloudy heads and lack of focus are common if you overdo it. Medical benefits include treatment for stress as well as lack of appetite, nausea, minor pain and headaches.
WiFi OG
Even with the OG in its name and THC percentages reaching the low 20s, WiFi is one of my favorite daytime strains. It rarely causes drowsiness unless I smoke too much, and it’s great at leveling off caffeine and anxiety while inducing my appetite in the afternoon. Medical patients suffering from stress- and depression-related disorders, as well as chronic pain, nausea and exhaustion, can benefit from WiFi, thanks to its high potency and function-able buzz.
Lucinda WIlliams
Lucinda Williams can lean either way depending on the crop, but it’s best to expect a hybrid high somewhere in the middle, peaking about an hour after smoking. I’ve always had issues with concentration and patience, and I’ve heard tokers rave about the focus this strain gives them. Because of its potency, quick sativa euphoria and inevitable indica relaxation, patients suffering from anxiety, stress, stomach pains and insomnia could find this high soothing.
Colombian Gold
One of the easier landrace sativa highs to manage compared to Durban Poison’s drowsiness or Maui Wowie’s racy, anxious effects, Colombian Gold is session-able and uplifting. Its energizing sativa high without paranoia and fatigue makes it a timeless, all-day strain. Medical patients use it to treat appetite disorders, exhaustion, soreness and stress.
Panama Punch
Some users report an initial energy burst after smoking Panama Punch, but a strong dose of lethargy can take over within an hour. The high is extremely blissful, however, devoid of paranoia and great at dissolving inhibitions. Its effects can treat sinus issues, headaches, eating disorders, minor pain and insomnia.
Nurse Jackie
Jack the Ripper and Medicine Woman genetics birthed Nurse Jackie, a potent hybrid from Oregon with unknown origins. Their child took after Mom, quickly becoming known for treating body pain on a wide scale while maintaining energy and focus. Also extremely helpful in increasing appetite, Nurse Jackie can help internal issues such as nausea, Crohn’s disease, eating disorders and hyperactive gag reflex; her curative skills have made this one of my favorite medical strains to recommend.
Skunkberry
Just like its flavor, Skunkberry’s high is balanced and comfortable, starting with a subtle but stiff sativa buzz perfect for conversation and reading. The indica melt will creep in within an hour, but regular users can typically withstand the comedown, and newbs can stay upright if they only take a few hits. The hybrid high is also a diverse option for medical users, inducing appetites like a sativa and relieving muscle pains like an indica.
SAGE
Everyone appreciates versatility, and that’s exactly what SAGE provides, because it plays off your energy level. If you’re tired, you might feel alert for the first 45 minutes, but heavy relaxation is inevitable. And if you’re in the mood for a Sunday wake-and-bake, you can still get your chores and activities done without feeling drowsy. But more important, you’ll stay high.
