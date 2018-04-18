Ten Places Where You Can Consume Weed Legally in Denver (Not Including Your House)

Coloradans approved legalizing recreational cannabis over five years ago, but we're still trying to figure out this whole social-consumption thing. Denver's Cannabis Consumption Establishment licensing program has only issued one license so far, and although a bill in the Colorado General Assembly that would allow dispensary tasting rooms is making progress, it's not out of the woods yet.

But that doesn't mean you're totally out of luck. A handful of bright and bold Denver-area businesses have figured out ways to allow social cannabis consumption without running afoul of the law. Most of them are private lounges and event spaces, but all of them are down with the cause. Here are ten places where you can legally consume cannabis in and around Denver (if you're at least 21), not including your own home.

The Coffee Joint

1130 Yuma Court

720-583-4657

thecoffeejointco.com

The Coffee Joint might be in history books one day as Denver's first licensed cannabis consumption business. The coffee shop and lounge, which opened for social pot use in mid-March, allows electronic vaping of flower and concentrates as well as edibles consumption, as long as you bring your own cannabis (BYOC). Although you can't smoke here, you can use your own vapes and dab rigs for the Coffee Joint's e-nails, and the $5 entrance fee is waived if you've purchased products from the dispensary next door, 1136 Yuma. It might not be the full-out freedom you were hoping for, but it's a start — and it's legal.