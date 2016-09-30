Ten Reasons to Visit Damian Marley's New Stony Hill Dispensary

Chalkboard welcome sign inside Damian Marley's Stony Hill Tru Cannabis dispensary. Kate McKee Simmons

Damian Marley is the first celebrity to lend his name to a recreational dispensary in Colorado, and he couldn't have found a better spot.

Damian Marley's Stony Hill - by TruCannabis, which opened this month, has great buds, great people and a great view. Whether you're a local or you're just visiting Denver, there are many reasons that this dispensary is worth a trip. Here are ten of them:

1. Convenience

Whether you're heading to the mountains for the weekend or staying in the city, Stony Hill is in a prime location. Stationed at the intersection of Colfax and Federal, this dispensary is an easy turn off the highway.

2. Adjacent to Mile High Stadium

If you're in town for a game, you're in luck. Damian Marley's dispensary is a quick walk from Sports Authority Field at the aptly named Mile High Stadium.

The view of the city from Stony Hill's window. Tru Cannabis

3. That skyline

Stony Hill has floor-to-ceiling windows that look east toward downtown Denver. A great view stretches before you. Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium is just one street away, and the Capitol building is in the distance. in between, you can spot many landmarks of the Denver skyline.

4. The Jamaican Mural

There's more to see than the skyline. On the clever wall that separates the recreational sales from the medical sales, there's a stunning mural of the landscape in Jamaica, where Marley grew up, and where "Stony Hill" got its name.

5. Friendly, knowledgeable staff

Many tourists are terrified to walk into a dispensary, worried that they'll look like ignorant fools. This is where the staff can make all the difference: Having friendly faces who welcome you into a space that can be intimidating helps ease the tension, especially if it's your first time.



