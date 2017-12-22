Ten Strains I'd Like to See in Denver in 2018

It's hard to complain about the strain selection in Denver, where over 200 dispensaries sell a massive mix of cannabis genetics. Pillars like Afghani, Durban Poison and Sour Diesel always deserve a spot on the shelves, but as with any other indulgence, it's nice to try some new varieties.

I was ecstatic to find buds from new strains (to me, anyway) like Hazelnut Cream and Strawberries & Dream this year, and I'll be on the hunt for more until, well, forever, finding clues in rumblings from friends while traveling to other legal pot havens or browsing the Internet for weed porn. Here are ten strains that I'd love to see in Denver dispensaries in 2018:

CBD Caramel

CBD Caramel is a Dutch export from Barney's Farm, one of the Netherlands' most well-known cannabis breeders. It usually carries a 1:1 CBD to THC ratio, and it's one of the more flavorful CBD strains out there, with buds almost as sticky as caramel itself and a sweet, mellow flavor with notes of cream and soil. This indica-dominant hybrid is a tasty bowl-topper to lessen paranoia resulting from strains with more THC, making it a must-try for connoisseurs and medical patients alike.

Wembley

Wembley is a famous neighborhood in London, but the strain named after it hails from Barcelona's Pyramid Seeds. The indica is a mix of two all-timers, AK 47 and Bubblegum, so I wouldn't be shocked if a strain in Denver has a similar genetic combination — but I've never heard of one. This Spanish wonder sounds like a knockout, as Bubblegum has always brought me heavy relaxation, and AK47's comedown is quite sedative.

Tesla Tower

This electric sativa is a product of Lazy Bee Gardens in Washington, so let's hope it has an easier path to Colorado than the first two European strains. A mix of Snowcap and White Fire OG, Tesla Tower is known for thick trichome coverage and an upbeat but manageable high. Snowcap's buzzing high can be too much for some, but it's well complemented by WiFi OG's creative, relaxing effects. With The White and Humboldt Snow genetics in its lineage, Tesla Tower cranks out powder-covered buds that carry a Red Bull stone.

Ethiopian

This African landrace hails from the Ethiopian Highlands, so it isn't exactly new, but I'd still love to see it around town. Durban Poison rightfully gets all the love as Africa's export cannabis strain, but this lesser-known sativa isn't supposed to bring the anxious side effects or ornery comedown that Durban can bring on certain users. Because it hasn't been as commercialized, Ethiopian's THC content usually tops out at less than 15 percent, and it'd be nice to add something tamer to my lineup with all the powerful sativas out there.

Orange Harambe #1

I've heard that the Harambe strain is around town, but I've yet to find Orange Harambe #1 in Denver — despite it coming from Ethos Genetics, a Denver breeder. Not to be confused with its sister, Orange Harambe #6, the #1 phenotype carries more Afghani traits, with bubble-gum smells and flavors and thicker buds. Mixed with Harambe and Mandarin Sunset genetics, Orange Harambe #1 is known for a heavy citrus influence, with sour and zesty flavors that should pair well with its gummy characteristics.

Chocolate Rain

This cacao-inspired cannabis is a product of DJ Short's Cocoa Kush and Chocolope, a strain I recently discovered that's worth more of my attention. Although it has luscious and bitter flavors of chocolate, Chocolate Rain has a fruity heritage: Cocoa Kush is a blend of Blueberry strains, while Chocolope was bred from Cannalope Haze. Known for a rich Dutch heritage that isn't as prevalent in Denver dispensaries as it was five years ago, this hybrid carries a creamy, chocolate flavor that's rare for a strain with such a balanced high.



Harlequin GDP

Pretty self-explanatory in name, this strain carries a mix of popular strains from different generations, mixing a time-honored classic, Granddaddy Purple, with Harlequin in a shining example of CBD's fast rise in popularity. This sativa-dominant hybrid typically carries more CBD than its Harlequin parent, packing a 3:1 CBD-to-THC ratio while maintaining GDP's devilishly good looks.

Blue Zkittlez

I discovered Zkittlez this year in the form of live resin, and I've been a fan of its intense fruit flavors ever since. Blue Zkittlez, a blend of Blue Diamond and Zkittlez — which carries Grapefruit and Grape Ape genetics — has a tropical twist, with a more uplifting mental high than its parents. Blue Zkittlez's terpene profile has created a strong reputation on the Pacific West Coast; here's hoping it makes its way to the Rockies soon.

Lemon Cake

I've been on a lemon dessert kick lately. Lemon bars, lemoncello almonds and lemon custard have all been in my munchie rotation, so I'd love to add something similar to my stash. Also known as Lemon Cheesecake or Lemon Cheese, Lemon Cake is a cross of classics Lemon Skunk and a potent Cheese phenotype, according to Spanish breeder Heavyweight Seeds. Good for stress, appetite induction and minor pain, Lemon Cake's sativa effects and tart, creamy flavors sound like a strain made for after-work satisfaction.

Black Larry Bird

Just because.

