The Green Solution Will Unveil Fort Collins Dispensary in September

The Green Solution, which opened its original location in Northglenn in 2010, currently has ten stores in metro Denver and an outlet dispensary in Silver Plume; this fall, it will open new locations in downtown Denver, Glendale and Fort Collins, the northernmost outpost of the rapidly expanding dispensary chain.
The recreational-only Fort Collins location is scheduled to have a soft opening in September, with a grand opening on Saturday, October 7, says Eva Safar, vice president of marketing for the Green Solution. It will join eleven dispensaries currently open in Fort Collins, according to the Marijuana Enforcement Division, bringing retail marijuana dispensaries in the city to an even dozen.
Staff members are still getting the store ready for its soft opening in September.
The plan to expand and open a shop in Fort Collins had been brewing for several months. According to Safar, Fort Collins seemed a prime location in part because the beautiful northern Colorado city has consistently been ranked among the best places to live in various studies, and lists and attracts a desirable consumer demographic.
Safar says that cannabis consumers in Fort Collins have a “discerning taste,” despite almost half of its population falling in the 20-to-34-year-old age bracket.
The retail experience at the Green Solution is very different from the mom-and-pop atmosphere that most Fort Collins retailers offer, she adds. The 5,000-square-foot store at 810 North College Avenue will feature an expansive, well-lit shopping space that cannabis consumers familiar with the Green Solution brand with recognize.
The interior is friendly for a quick retail experience, similar to the chain's other locations.
The Green Solution breeds its own genetics in-house; it also has an infused-product manufacturing license for its internal concentrate company, NectarBee. “Our entire process is different from how other companies will grow it,” Safar says.
The October 7 grand opening will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include games with prizes from the Green Solution. The date of the soft opening has not yet been determined, says Nancy Fishgold, who handles public relations for the company.
