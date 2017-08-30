The Green Solution Will Unveil Fort Collins Dispensary in September

The Green Solution, which opened its original location in Northglenn in 2010, currently has ten stores in metro Denver and an outlet dispensary in Silver Plume; this fall, it will open new locations in downtown Denver, Glendale and Fort Collins, the northernmost outpost of the rapidly expanding dispensary chain.

The recreational-only Fort Collins location is scheduled to have a soft opening in September, with a grand opening on Saturday, October 7, says Eva Safar, vice president of marketing for the Green Solution. It will join eleven dispensaries currently open in Fort Collins, according to the Marijuana Enforcement Division, bringing retail marijuana dispensaries in the city to an even dozen.