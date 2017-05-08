The Green Solution Opens New Aurora Dispensary

Kate McKee Simmons

After a few weeks of delays, The Green Solution has opened another dispensary in Aurora, at 14301 East Colfax Avenue. It's the first store the company has built from the ground up, and the last of the 24 stores currently allowed in that town. "This is the vision of what the company wants to be — a full, open, welcoming, clean environment where you really feel like you're at a retail experience versus a pot shop, so we're super-proud of this location," says Eva Safar, TGS's vice president of marketing.

Over 90 percent of the store's strains are TGS products, she notes, including eight top-shelf, three featured plants, and one that's from the master grower's private grow. The store has the same display on both the rec and MMJ sides, making customer access easier. The bud is displayed on a pedestal behind glass, with a plaque in front offering descriptions of the strain.

Between the two displays is a shelf of bargain flower, and pre-rolls, concentrates and edibles are along the back wall. The store is also selling $2 frozen pops all summer long.

There's a call-ahead window so customers can place an order and pick it up without entering the main floor, but customer service goes way beyond that. According to assistant general manager David Zordan, if someone buys a strain and is unhappy with it, the store will do an exchange for the remaining flower. "If you get home, smoke a bowl and don't like it, don't like the effects, bring it back and we'll give you store credit for whatever's left and get you set up properly," he says.

TGS's new location makes it one of the closest rec stores to the airport. "We really want the concierge service, because not everybody knows cannabis. We get so many tourists," says Safar, adding that budtenders "are tour guides in our stores versus salesmen."