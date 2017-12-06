The Green Solution's In-House Edible Brand Issues Drink Recall

The in-house edibles brand for one of Colorado's largest dispensary chains has issued a voluntary recall for one of its infused sodas. Infuzionz LLC, whose products are sold in the Green Solution's fourteen dispensaries as NectarBee, recalled its infused cherry cola after the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment found the presence of potentially unsafe, non-food-grade essential oils in the beverage.

Any NectarBee Cherry Cola with the optional premises cultivation code 404R-00003 that was purchased prior to Thursday, November 30, is subject to the recall.

The recall stems from a November 30 health inspection during which DDPHE investigators found that casia and nutmeg oils used to make the cherry cola had not been labeled for human consumption, according to DDPHE reports. The cherry cola is the only product being recalled.

The oils, made by Nature's Oil and sold by online retailer Bulk Apothecary, did not have any further information online showing that they were meant for human consumption, and neither did a safety data sheet provided to the investigator. "There have been no reports of illness," the recall notice reads. "The possible health impact of consuming the flavoring ingredients not manufactured for consumption is unknown. Consumers with concerns about their personal health should contact their physician with related questions."

NectarBee released the following statement to Westword, and asked anyone with questions and concerns to contact info@nectarbee.com.

NectarBee is voluntarily recalling all bottles of NectarBee Cherry Cola sodas due to the use of pure cassia and nutmeg oils, rather than food grade oils, which, while labeled as 100% pure, were not certified as food grade by the supplier. We have not received any reports of illness associated with this product, but we are voluntarily recalling this item out of an abundance of caution. This action relates only to NectarBee Cherry Cola sodas; no other NectarBee products are involved in this announcement.

This isn't the first time a Colorado edibles company had to recall products because of oils purchased from Bulk Apothecary. In August, Dixie Elixirs voluntarily recalled multiple varieties of edibles, including infused chocolate bars, mints and tablets, that contained potentially non-food-grade orange and peppermint essential oils from the online retailer.

