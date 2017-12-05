 


The Clinic won big at the medical marijuana Grow Off.
Jacqueline Collins

Weed Porn: The Grow Off Awards Colorado's Top MMJ Growers

Thomas Mitchell | December 5, 2017 | 8:22am
Forty teams of medical marijuana growers put themselves to the test in the Grow Off, a competition that gives commercial marijuana cultivations the same genetics and then tests their harvests for potency, terpenes and yield. And now we know the results.

Some of the state's best and most-recognized cultivators participated in this year's run, including Altitude Organic Medicine, The Clinic, The Herbal Cure and RiNo Supply Co. Also stepping onto the court were infused-product companies, such as Olio, a concentrate manufacturer, and edibles maker Sweet Grass Kitchen. Each growing team was given Scroopy Noopers (named after the Rick and Morty character), a cross between a Girl Scout Cookies female and Stardawg male from Green Dream Cannabis.

And the winners? The Clinic, Verde Natural and NuVue all took home awards in multiple categories.

The differences between the top and bottom harvests were pretty stark, according to Grow Off co-founder Jake Browne. "There was an over 24 percent difference in total potency between first and last place, with an average potency of 18.87 percent," he says. "Of our three greenhouse teams and one outdoor team, only one placed in the top ten in any category: BioMeds. We had heard that allowing sun-grown teams to compete against indoor would be a massive advantage for the former, but it looks like the latter held their own."

Browne was also impressed by Sweet Grass Kitchen, which finished in the top ten for potency and terpenes. "An impressive showing for Peter Gay, who had the smallest square footage to work with of any team," Browne says of the Sweet Grass cultivator.

Here are the top three in each category:

Potency (total cannabinoids)

1. Verde Natural
31.9 percent

Weed Porn: The Grow Off Awards Colorado's Top MMJ Growers (7)
Damian Weiler Photography/Damian Weiler

2. NuVue
30.63 percent

Weed Porn: The Grow Off Awards Colorado's Top MMJ Growers (5)
Damian Weiler Photography/Damian Weiler

3. Riverrock Cannabis
26.37 percent

Weed Porn: The Grow Off Awards Colorado's Top MMJ Growers (6)
Damian Weiler Photography/Damian Weiler

Terpenes

1. The Clinic
2.91 percent

Weed Porn: The Grow Off Awards Colorado's Top MMJ Growers
Damian Weiler Photography/Damian Weiler

2. Golden Leaf
2.74 percent

Weed Porn: The Grow Off Awards Colorado's Top MMJ Growers (3)
Damian Weiler Photography/Damian Weiler

3. Verde Natural
2.71 percent

Weed Porn: The Grow Off Awards Colorado's Top MMJ Growers (7)
Damian Weiler Photography/Damian Weiler


Yield

1. The Clinic
1,474.9 grams

Weed Porn: The Grow Off Awards Colorado's Top MMJ Growers
Damian Weiler Photography/Damian Weiler


2. Golden Meds Denver
1,255.6 grams

Weed Porn: The Grow Off Awards Colorado's Top MMJ Growers (4)
Damian Weiler Photography/Damian Weiler

3. NuVue
1,008.1 grams

Weed Porn: The Grow Off Awards Colorado's Top MMJ Growers (5)
Damian Weiler Photography/Damian Weiler
 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

