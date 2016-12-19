The National Fraternal Order of Police Asks Trump to Leave State Marijuana Laws Alone

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police at a memorial service. Tom Wolf

The National Fraternal Order of Police released a statement through its website last month suggesting that Donald Trump make good on campaign proposals and tackle a number of issues within his first 100 days in office. In addition to more than a dozen proposals that would dismantle much of the reforms suggested by President Barack Obama's policing task force in 2015, the FOP also requested that Trump not use federal law enforcement agencies to pursue violations of marijuana in states where the "use, manufacture and possession of marijuana" is legal. And, in fact, the FOP asks for more research into medical marijuana.

While these two unexpected suggestions regarding marijuana appear positive for the pro-legalization movement, the industry isn't celebrating, mostly because of the FOP's other positions and prior actions. Earlier this month, the group voiced approval of a Michigan measure allowing landlords to ban the use of medical marijuana on their properties, as reported by WIN 98.5.

The FOP also lobbied in Idaho against legalizing medical marijuana and CBD. After a bill initially passed the state legislature in 2015, "it was defeated by a group of powerful special interests," Reason published in a November investigation.

With more than 330,000 members, the FOP is the largest police union in the country; it announced its support for Trump back in September, because it said he "understands and supports" the group's priorities.

Some of the other priorities included in last week's statement ask Trump to allow racial profiling in federal agencies and lift the 2003 ban put in place by the Bush administration.

