The "Other" Cannabinoids: Evolab Releasing CBG, CBN Products

While THC and CBD product sales continue to grow as more states legalize cannabis, some infused-product manufacturers are already looking ahead. Thanks to improved research on other, lesser-known cannabinoids, new medical and recreational products will soon hit the market — and Evolab wants to be one of the first to take advantage of the opportunity.

The Denver-based cannabinoid extractor has announced a new line of cannabidiol (CBD), cannabinol (CBN) and cannabigerol (CBG) products. The body oil, skin-repair lotion and healing salve will incorporate the three cannabinoids and THC to engage a user's endocannabinoid system, according to the company.

"This is an area we’ve been looking at as long as we’ve been in this industry," says Dr. Noel Palmer, Evolab chief scientist and lead developer of the new CBx Sciences line. "The challenge is that most traditional strains don’t produce enough CBN or CBG to commercialize, so the last couple years we’ve been working with other breeders and growers to find ways to increase that."