Tommy Chong Is In Denver Today; Watch Our Facebook Live With Him!

Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events in Denver November 7-13 (and Beyond)


Tommy Chong Is In Denver Today; Watch Our Facebook Live With Him!

Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 1:48 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Tommy Chong is in the Mile High City.
Tommy Chong is in the Mile High City.
Chong's Choice Colorado
Get your questions (and rolling papers) ready: Tommy Chong, one of the most famous stoners of all time, will be answering your questions and teaching you how to roll the perfect joint during a Facebook Live video on our Denver Westword Facebook page today at 3 p.m.

Actor, comedian and lifelong cannabis advocate Chong is in town for the official Colorado launch of his Chong's Choice edibles and pre-rolls, adding to the three certified strains of his Chong's Choice cannabis line grown by Verde Naturals.

Chong gave away private VIP meet-and-greets to eight lucky winners, a contest announced on westword.com that attracted applicants from across the world. Tune into our Facebook Live and you'll feel like you were one of them!

Lindsey Bartlett

