Ask a Stoner: Name Some Tough Strains Against Mildew

Dear Stoner: What are some strains that are tough against mold or mildew? I’m worried my basement is too humid.

Sirius Bones

Dear Sirius: If you want to grow cannabis in your basement, you’ll need to address the ventilation issue or you’ll wind up wasting time and money. Humidity can affect bud quality beyond just attracting pests and creating mold and mildew — though any of those three is a nightmare for a grower. After you tackle that, look for the right strains: Some were developed for outdoor cultivations in the humid climates of Florida and Georgia, then improved with selective breeding.