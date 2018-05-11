Trail Blazers: Allister Auguste Uses Pot to Push His Curiosity

Trail Blazers is a series of portraits by photographer Maria Levitov, spotlighting cannabis consumers from all walks of life.

Allister Auguste started experimenting with cannabis at a young age. A child of separated parents, he started smoking pot early and hasn't stopped. Despite the daily habit, Auguste earned an academic scholarship to the Indiana Institute of Technology, and continues to use the plant as he finds meaning.

EXPAND Maria Levitov

"My relationship with marijuana began when I was about twelve. Growing up as a child, I had always rejected smokers because of how I was raised by my father. After he left me and I had to live with my mom, almost all of his rules left with him. I was now able to think on my own and develop reasoning for myself. As much as my father hated smokers, I always thought that smoking looked cool and placed you in a certain social setting."