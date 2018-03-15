Trump Tax Cuts Will Lead to Pot Industry Hiring Rush, Study Predicts

When President Donald Trump implemented the sweeping 2018 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, most of America wasn't concerned with how the legal cannabis industry would be affected.

But a recent study from New Frontier Data, an analytics firm serving the legal cannabis industry, predicts that legal pot would generate $105.6 billion in tax revenue over the next eight years and create 654,000 jobs under Trump's tax overhaul — if it were legalized nationwide.

"Under the new business tax rate of 21 percent, the Trump tax cuts will come as welcome relief to cannabis business owners who already face tax hurdles because of 280E (prohibiting the deduction of expenses from the sale of schedule I and II substances). Lower tax rates may provide cannabis business owners greater capacity to grow and create more jobs," New Frontier CEO Giadha Aguirre De Carcer said in a statement accompanying the study. "New Frontier Data projects increased domestic and international expansion of new legal cannabis markets and $106 billion in tax revenue over an eight-year period in the U.S."