 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ask a Stoner: What's the Best Way to Pass a Urine Test?
2
American Chemical Society via YouTube

Ask a Stoner: What's the Best Way to Pass a Urine Test?

Herbert Fuego | July 5, 2018 | 7:53am
AA

Dear Stoner: Just got a new job offer but there’s no way I’ll pass a piss test right now. What’s the best way to clean up my body?
Kevin

Dear Kevin: Before looking up various detox products and techniques, you should buy a few at-home drug tests to make sure you’re clean before taking the real deal. Your metabolism, body fat and cannabis consumption frequency all play integral parts in how quickly your body will cleanse itself, so it’s impossible to put an exact date on when you’re going to pass. Test, then test again as you try to detox yourself using herbal supplements like dandelion and burdock roots along with exercise, heavy hydration and detox pills to burn away that fat and wash out the THC.

Stay away from products claiming to mask your urine hours before the test. A lot of them are snake oil, and those that do work require precise user execution. Buy synthetic urine online at your own risk if you have no time. And be sure to ingest vitamin B the day of your test so that your urine doesn’t look too diluted. Good luck.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >