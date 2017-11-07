Ask a Stoner: Why is U.S. Customs Intercepting My CBD Oil?

Dear Stoner: I ordered hemp-CBD oil online, but I got a letter in the mail saying it was intercepted by U.S. Customs. What’s the deal? Isn’t it legal now?
Garry
Dear Garry: It is legal to order CBD products delivered to your door if they’re derived from hemp and come from an American company licensed to grow or process them, but ordering those same products from a different country isn’t the same to Uncle Sam, according to the United States Department of Homeland Security, which oversees U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
“The following hemp products, such as clothing hats, shirts, shoes, cosmetics, lotion, paper, rope, twine, yarn, shampoo, and soap (containing sterilized cannabis seeds or oils extracted from the seeds), etc. may be imported into the U.S.,” the agency’s hemp import policy reads. “Non-sterilized hemp seeds remain a Schedule I controlled substance.” All Schedule I substances are federally illegal to possess or consume, so it’s likely that your oil came from a foreign company processing non-sterilized hemp, which isn’t allowed to enter the country. Stop being such a commie and try ordering from a ’Merican company next time — preferably from your own state, if growing hemp is legal there.
Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com.
