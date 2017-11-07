Ask a Stoner: Why is U.S. Customs Intercepting My CBD Oil?

Dear Stoner: I ordered hemp-CBD oil online, but I got a letter in the mail saying it was intercepted by U.S. Customs. What’s the deal? Isn’t it legal now?

Garry

Dear Garry: It is legal to order CBD products delivered to your door if they’re derived from hemp and come from an American company licensed to grow or process them, but ordering those same products from a different country isn’t the same to Uncle Sam, according to the United States Department of Homeland Security, which oversees U.S. Customs and Border Protection.