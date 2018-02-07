Utopia Hopes to Be First Licensed Pot-Infused Spa in Denver

The owner of a proposed spa and lounge will submit its application for a social cannabis consumption license to the City of Denver today, February 7. Cindy Sovine, a longtime lobbyist who has recently provided her services to the cannabis industry, says she wants to open Utopia All Natural Wellness Spa and Lounge in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and allow several cannabis-infused activities...if approved by the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

The spa would be the first state-licensed cannabis spa in the nation, and Sovine plans to offer infused massages, yoga and other pot-friendly activities, as well as meditation coaching, educational seminars and support and networking groups. There will also be designated consumption areas for vaporizing, but no smoking will be allowed so that Utopia remains in compliance with the Colorado Clean Indoor Act.

Sovine, who became a believer in medical marijuana after using it to help her terminally ill father, hopes the spa can provide an effective alternative treatment for people without connections to cannabis caregivers — but she also wants to give recreational users a place to convene. "Why do you have a glass of wine at night?" she asks, pointing to red wine's health benefits and mind-altering ability. "I don't necessarily differentiate between medical and retail consumers."