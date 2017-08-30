Why Colorado Tokers Love Vanilla Kush

As a child, it took me a while to get the correct meaning of “That’s pretty vanilla.” To me, it seemed that something pretty vanilla would be consistently smooth, creamy and delicious. No surprises, maybe, but there’s nothing wrong with having more substance than style. That approach got Tim Duncan — and his jean shorts — five rings. Still, some people like to get wild and buy French Vanilla instead of regular. So why not take it up a notch and try the Dutch version, Vanilla Kush? Made from Afghani and Kashmir strains instead of milk and cream, Vanilla Kush was developed by Amsterdam breeder Barney’s Farm, which introduced it to the world at the 2009 High Times Cannabis Cup. I’ve been chasing it ever since.

My first taste of Colorado’s take on Vanilla Kush came from the Mayflower dispensary, a now-defunct LoDo shop. It’s a shame that the Mayflower is no longer with us, because it had some decent pot, including its Vanilla Kush. Zesty, creamy notes of vanilla and floral hints of lavender were present in each hit of the Mayflower’s cut, calming me with each smell, hit and taste. Its effects matched up with its lulling aroma, creating heavy eyelids and emptying my brains before ultimately putting me to sleep.