Verde Natural Dispensary Opens for Recreational Sales

One of Denver's most esteemed medical dispensaries is finally open for recreational customers, too. Verde Natural, a staple for cannabis patients since 2009, officially started retail sales last week.

While Verde Natural owner Chuck Blackton started his 25,000 square-foot cultivation in 2016 and has been selling wholesale flower to about thirty retail dispensaries around the state for six months, he says he didn't want to rush the recreational transition for fear of alienating his patients while failing to connect with retail buyers in a meaningful way. But now he's excited to finally be able to serve all consumers from his storefront at 5101 East Colfax Avenue.