Veritas Fine Cannabis Releases Seven New Strains for 4/20

In celebration of the upcoming cannabis holiday on 4/20, Veritas Fine Cannabis is launching seven new strains that will be available at dispensaries around the state. Here they are, with descriptions from Veritas:

Cookies N Cream: A hybrid of Starfighter and Girl Scout Cookies, Cookies N Cream is a sweet-tasting, CBD-dominant strain that alleviates long-lasting pain for patients throughout the day and can induce sleepiness in high doses.

Taste — sweet, smooth

Smell — sweet

Look — crystal-covered buds

Feel — relaxation, soothe pain, stress and anxiety relief

Intensity — 3/5

Chem Berry: This new hybrid strain combines the fruity, mid-level sedation of DJ Short True Blueberry with the "overall subdued" Chemdawg. The strain has a tart, sweet, fruity aroma; the effects are moderate on the physical and mental front, showing up as a warm haze in the mind and lightness in the body.

Taste — sweet, fruity

Smell — sweet, blueberry

Look — crystal covered buds, some purple

Feel — haze, soothes pain

Intensity — 3/5

Bubba Banner: The sativa strain combines Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Bruce Banner for a blend of hidden strengths and dense nugs that pack a punch with an elevated THC content. Bubba Banner is a powerful strain with a quick intensity that settles into a euphoric and creative buzz.

Taste — pungent

Smell — pungent

Look — crystal covered buds, dense nugs

Feel — euphoric, soothe pain, mind numbing

Intensity — 4/5

Citrus Sap: Combining Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie, Citrus Sap is a hybrid that provides high yields, heavy resin production and a sweet mandarin-orange aroma.

Taste — fruity

Smell — mandarin orange

Look — crystal covered buds

Feel — euphoric, sooth pain, mind-numbing

Intensity — 3/5

Cheesel: Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheesel is an indica-dominant hybrid derived from Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel CHS. It has a consistent potency and provides a blissful state of mind.

Taste — sour, unique

Smell — sour

Look — crystal covered buds

Feel — relaxed, happy

Intensity — 3/5

Grape Ape: Named for its grape-like smell, Grape Ape is a hybrid of three strains: Mendocino Purps, Skunk and Afghani GRA. It provides a carefree relaxation that can soothe pain, stress and anxiety.

Taste — fruity, earthy

Smell — grape

Look — compact buds, purple leaves

Feel — relaxation, soothe pain, stress and anxiety relief

Intensity — 3/5

Larry OG: By combining OG Kush with SFB OG, Larry OG produces a potent, easy body buzz. It will relax you while still allowing you to accomplish tasks, and give you a happy feeling without becoming overwhelming.

Taste — piney

Smell — natural, forestry

Look — dense, orange hairs

Feel — relaxation, happy

Intensity — 3/5

