Mile High Salute: Wana Brands Launches Broncos-Colored Edibles

No color combination gets Coloradans going like blue and orange. Passionately supporting one of the most successful franchises since 1960, Broncos fans swell with pride when they spy the two contrasting tones — in a way that makes their significant others jealous. Now Wana Brands, one of Colorado's largest cannabis edibles brands, wants to lift you higher than the nosebleeds at Mile High Stadium.

As part of a limited release during the 2017-’18 NFL season, Wana will be selling "Game Day Gummies" at dispensaries throughout Colorado. The pot-infused candies come only in a combination of blueberry and mango flavors: blue and orange. "We’re always looking for new and fun ways to enhance our customers’ experiences,” says Wana co-owner Nancy Whiteman. “Our Game Day Gummies provide a special treat for loyal Colorado football fans who are looking to enhance their game-day experience with a cannabis product that can be consumed discreetly.”