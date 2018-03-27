Wealthy Cannabis Consumers Would Rather Smoke at Home

Do you like to leave the house when you smoke pot?

After years of sitting on the sidelines, Colorado's state lawmakers and local regulators are finally starting to address the issue of social cannabis consumption. Denver's first licensed cannabis consumption lounge opened its doors earlier this month, while a bill in the Colorado General Assembly that would allow dispensary tasting rooms passed its first committee hearing March 19.

But what if it's all for naught?

According to a new study that surveyed more than 600 current cannabis users regarding their spending and consumption habits, most would prefer consuming in private. The survey, conducted by Emerging Insider Communications, found that many people want to stay home when it comes to weed.