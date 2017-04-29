menu

Weed Porn: Best Dispensary Instagrams This Week

Lit, Lit, Lit: Colorado Cannabis Calendar for April


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Weed Porn: Best Dispensary Instagrams This Week

Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 5:14 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
Weed Porn: Best Dispensary Instagrams This Week
Peak Dispensary
A A

While every dispensary in Colorado needed some time to recover after 4/20, they stayed on their Insta-game. Here's our favorite weed porn posted by dispensaries this week.

Chronic Therapy
Colorado Harvest Company
Diego Pellicer
The Health Center
The Herbal Cure

Related Stories

Keep reading for more of our favorite dispensary Instagrams of the week.


In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >