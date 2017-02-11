Weed Porn: Best Marijuana-Infused Chocolates for Valentine's Day
What's better than getting your honey a box of chocolates for Valentine's Day? Getting cannabis chocolates for your honey on Valentine's Day. Here's our rundown of some of the best chocolates in town, via Instagram:
1. Bhang
Bhang chocolates can be purchased here.
2. Blue Kudu
Blue Kudu chocolates can be purchased here.
3. Coda Signature
Coda truffles and chocolates can be purchased here.
4. Dixie
Dixie chocolates can be purchased here.
5. Incredibles
Incredibles edibles can be purchased here.
6. Love's Oven
Love's Oven baked goods can be purchased here.
7. Medibles
Medibles edibles can be purchased here.
8. Sweet Grass Kitchen
Sweet Grass Kitchen products can be purchased here.
9. Wana
Wana Brands chocolate and caramels can be purchased here.
10. 1906 New Highs
