Weed Porn: Best Marijuana-Infused Chocolates for Valentine's Day

Weed Porn: Thirty Best Posts From the 2017 Women Grow Leadership Summit


Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 7:22 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
Bhang
A A

What's better than getting your honey a box of chocolates for Valentine's Day? Getting cannabis chocolates for your honey on Valentine's Day. Here's our rundown of some of the best chocolates in town, via Instagram:


1. Bhang

Bhang chocolates can be purchased here.


2. Blue Kudu

Blue Kudu chocolates can be purchased here.


3. Coda Signature

Coda truffles and chocolates can be purchased here.

4. Dixie

Dixie chocolates can be purchased here.


5. Incredibles

Incredibles edibles can be purchased here.


6. Love's Oven

Love's Oven baked goods can be purchased here.


7. Medibles

Medibles edibles can be purchased here.


8. Sweet Grass Kitchen

Sweet Grass Kitchen products can be purchased here.


9. Wana

Wana Brands chocolate and caramels can be purchased here.


10. 1906 New Highs

1906 edibles can be purchased here.

