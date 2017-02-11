Weed Porn: Best Marijuana-Infused Chocolates for Valentine's Day

What's better than getting your honey a box of chocolates for Valentine's Day? Getting cannabis chocolates for your honey on Valentine's Day. Here's our rundown of some of the best chocolates in town, via Instagram:

Bhang chocolates can be purchased here.

Blue Kudu chocolates can be purchased here.

Coda truffles and chocolates can be purchased here.

4. Dixie

Dixie chocolates can be purchased here.

Incredibles edibles can be purchased here.

Love's Oven baked goods can be purchased here.

Medibles edibles can be purchased here.

Sweet Grass Kitchen products can be purchased here.

Wana Brands chocolate and caramels can be purchased here.

1906 edibles can be purchased here.