Weed Porn: Getting Fit for 4/20

Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 4:08 p.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
Ganjasana
A A

Since 2014, a group of fitness enthusiasts have come together to incorporate marijuana into their workouts, with a goal of getting fit for 4/20. This year, Diiullo is in charge of the group's Facebook account and is posting daily fitness inspiration on her Instagram, @highly.fit.

In honor of the first day of the Fit for 420 challenge, here are our favorite workout-inspired weed-porn Instagrams.

1. Bend and Blaze Yoga
2. Boston Smoke Shop
3. Cultivated Synergy
4. Elevated Yoga
5. Ganjasana
6. Green Society
7. Herbally Enhanced Yoga
8. Highly.fit
9. Noelle
10. Weed in America

